Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: REMOVED
Business

Jersey Shore Spot Named To List Of Best Brunch Places In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant
Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant Photo Credit: COURTESY of rooneysoceanfront Instagram

Mother's Day has come and gone, but brunch will forever be here to stay.

An eatery on the Jersey Shore was named to Open Table's list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America.

The site, which bills itself as the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, looked at more than 12 million verified diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants in the U.S. in choosing the top spots.

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch at No. 80 was the only New Jersey eater to have made the list.

The list was generated solely from diner reviews collected between from April 1, 2020  and March 31, 2021. 

All restaurants with a minimum rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. 

Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "brunch" was selected as a special feature.

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant is located at 100 Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch.

Click here for the full Open Table list.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.