Jersey Shore Spot Named To List Of Best Brunch Places In America

Mother's Day has come and gone, but brunch will forever be here to stay.

An eatery on the Jersey Shore was named to Open Table's list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America.

The site, which bills itself as the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, looked at more than 12 million verified diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants in the U.S. in choosing the top spots.

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch at No. 80 was the only New Jersey eater to have made the list.

The list was generated solely from diner reviews collected between from April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

All restaurants with a minimum rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.

Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "brunch" was selected as a special feature.

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant is located at 100 Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch.

Click here for the full Open Table list.

