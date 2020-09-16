Jersey Mike's Opens In Boonton

Jersey Mike’s sub shop has opened on Myrtle Avenue in Boonton.

Franchise owner Evan Mayer is holding a fundraiser to kick off the store’s grand opening. Customers with a fundraising coupon can make a minimum contribution of $2 to The Valerie Fund, which supports children with cancer diagnoses, through Sept. 20.

“I joined Jersey Mike’s in May 1998 at the Original Jersey Mike’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ,” said Mayer.

“This was my first job at 14 years old and I’ve been with Jersey Mike’s this entire time (now 35 years old). I was initially attracted to the family atmosphere of the company, and watching Peter Cancro firsthand build a company on a foundation of Giving, and taking care of his people.

“My daughter turns five years old this October. Her best friend battled cancer through the first two years of his life. I just want to do my part to keep them acting as the heroes they are. Please join us opening week to support a great cause.”

The new location’s dining areas are temporarily closed due to CDC guidelines and public health authorities. However, takeout orders can be placed in-store, online or through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike's in Boonton is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

