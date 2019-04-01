Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Business

Jersey City's Massive New Food Hall Has Something For Everyone

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
District Kitchen is now open at the Harborside Atrium in Jersey City.
District Kitchen is now open at the Harborside Atrium in Jersey City. Photo Credit: District Kitchen Facebook

Just in case you needed more lunch options, a massive new food hall has come to Jersey City.

District Kitchen opened on March 25 at the Harborside Atrium, right on the Hudson River.

"The striking, bold, black and white floor tiles reflect Harborside’s old food mart days and the wall mural with black and white photos show the complex during its industrial peak, reminding us of what once was," District Kitchen's website says.

" Today, it’s the glowing faces of excitement upon the first glance at a menu and the welcoming atmosphere of District Kitchen that keeps us coming back for more."

Vendors in the 30,000-square-foot warehouse are:

  • Salt + Seed
  • Angry Archies
  • Canteen Desi Dhaba
  • The Belgian Plate by Waffle & Co.
  • Pizza Vita
  • Kimchi Grill
  • Mud Cup
  • Tidal Poke
  • Enfes
  • Little Sushi Shop
  • #Baonanas
  • Left Bank Burger Bar
  • Ani Ramen

District Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Jersey City.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.