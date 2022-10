They're not waffling on this decision.

A Jersey City waffle restaurant is opening a second location.

The Belgian Plate by Waffle It & Co. is heading to Hamilton Park on Pavonia Avenue. The flagship location is at District Kitchen in the Harborside.

The French-inspired eatery has sandwiches, soups, waffles and crepes and more. Opening date is set for Nov. 1, JerseyDigs reports.

