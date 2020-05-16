JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

JCPenney has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the largest retailer to crumble during the coronavirus crisis.

The retailer has 11 stores in New Jersey and is expected to announce which ones will close in the coming weeks.

JCPenney hopes to come out of Chapter 11 "and this pandemic as a stronger retailer," company CEO Jill Soltau said.

The Garden State Plaza location shuttered in March 2018.

