Italian Specialty Store 'Il Mercato' Coming To Jersey Shore

South Jersey shoppers and gourmands can look forward to the arrival of a new Italian specialty grocer.

Il Mercato, a self-styled purveyor of "fine-catered foods, meats, and Italian specialties" is coming to Holmdel, management has announced on Facebook.

The shop, to be located at 37 Main Street at the site of the former Cracked Olive Market, is still under construction according to managers.

The new market, owners said, will allow Jersey Shore diners to "experience a taste of Italy like never before."

While there is currently no official opening date set, management has said on Instagram they are aiming for a spring-time launch.

For more, check out Il Mercato in Holmdel on Facebook.

