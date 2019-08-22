Israeli 'Creaminals' Bring Innovative Dessert Shop To Tenafly

An Israeli dessert shop will be opening in Tenafly.

Creaminals -- offering desserts modeled after popular Israeli and European chocolate-coated marshmallow treats -- will be opening at the corner of Washington and Summit in the next few weeks, BoozyBurns reports.

One an architect from the city and the other a famed chef from the country, the Creaminals owners united over their passion for sweets -- particularly the Crembo -- and made a version of their own.

The owners describe it as an "industrial delight, assembled from a round crispy biscuit, and a piping of Italian meringue covered with chocolate on top of it," the website says.

"The Creaminals' Crembo, which is the most contemporary and sublime interpretation to the nostalgic delight, bringing to life all the elements and contradictions in our personalities and our lives."

The store will offer 16 flavors from fruit and lots of chocolate.

Creaminals , Washington and Summit, Tenafly

