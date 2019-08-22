Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High Drama (VIDEO): Watch Police Grab Disturbed Man Who Closed Pulaski Skyway
Business

Israeli 'Creaminals' Bring Innovative Dessert Shop To Tenafly

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Meet the Creaminal.
Meet the Creaminal. Photo Credit: Creaminals

An Israeli dessert shop will be opening in Tenafly.

Creaminals -- offering desserts modeled after popular Israeli and European chocolate-coated marshmallow treats -- will be opening at the corner of Washington and Summit in the next few weeks, BoozyBurns reports.

One an architect from the city and the other a famed chef from the country, the Creaminals owners united over their passion for sweets -- particularly the Crembo -- and made a version of their own.

The owners describe it as an "industrial delight, assembled from a round crispy biscuit, and a piping of Italian meringue covered with chocolate on top of it," the website says.

Many different Creaminals.

"The Creaminals' Crembo, which is the most contemporary and sublime interpretation to the nostalgic delight, bringing to life all the elements and contradictions in our personalities and our lives."

The store will offer 16 flavors from fruit and lots of chocolate.

Creaminals , Washington and Summit, Tenafly

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.