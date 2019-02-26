Iconic Parsippany, Hackensack Restaurants Named Among 34 Best Old School NJ Pizzerias

"Warm. Inviting. Delightfully out-of-touch."

That's how the "34 greatest old-school pizzerias" on NJ.com's most recent ranking are being classified.

The focus is on look and atmosphere, the news outlet said, with several restaurants in Bergen, Passaic and Morris counties making the cut:

Reservoir Tavern, Parsippany: Open since 1936, Reservoir Tavern was named among the 101 best pizzerias in the U.S. by The Daily Meal in 2016, and among the top 50 Italian restaurants by the same publication in 2017.

Barcelona's Restaurant & Bar, Garfield: Open since 1933, Barcelona's won Daily Voice's best pizza competition in 2015.

Kinchley's Tavern, Ramsey: The restaurant was founded in 1937 by the Kinchley family and purchased by the Margolis family in 1986. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited Kinchley's last year for his infamous "One Bite" pizza series. "It's very good pizza," he said in a video of himself inhaling a slice in the parking lot, "but not crispy enough to say it's elite."

Pizzaland, North Arlington: You may recognize this restaurant from being featured in the credits of "The Sopranos."

Lodi Pizza, Lodi: "This business is an old, homey, hole in the wall pizzeria that, in my opinion, is the best pizza on the face of this earth," one Yelper said.

Rose's Pizza, Garfield: "I usually don't eat Sicilian but theirs is so good I eat 3 slices almost every time I go there,'' a customer said in a review on the pizzeria's Facebook page. "They are friendly and incredibly efficient.''

Bruno's Pizza, Clifton: Open since 1972, Bruno's may be best known for its Sicilian, NJ.com says.

Pizza Town USA, Elmwood Park: Of the six Pizza Town locations that opened in the 1950s, this location is the only one that remains.

Lido's, Hackensack: Currently closed for renovations, Lido's is "as good as thin-crust pizza gets," NJ.com says.

Patsy's Tavern, Paterson: Patsy's remains largely the same since opening in 1931. Its following is as loyal as ever and recipes are unchanged.

