Iconic NYC Ice Cream Shop Serendipity Coming To Atlantic City Boardwalk

It's no serendipity that famed New York City restaurant Serendipity3 is coming to Atlantic City’s boardwalk right in time for summer.

Home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the ice cream shop has become an institution since opening in 1954 in New York City.

The new 8,000-square-foot shop will be located inside the Ocean Casino Resort and filled with whimsical décor — a nod to its name.

Serendipity has been advertising its New Jersey opening for Spring 2022.

