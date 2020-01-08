Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Search Continues For Missing Employee From Popular Bergen Pizzeria
Business

Iconic Italian Elizabeth Restaurant Spirito's For Sale

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Spirito's in Elizabeth is on the market.
Spirito's in Elizabeth is on the market. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Spirito's in Elizabeth is on the market.

The old-school Italian restaurant dates back to the Great Depression , and has earned a reputation as one of the most beloved Italian eateries in the state.

The listings started popping up earlier this week.

The restaurant, building and land are for sale -- along with the liquor license and second- and- third-floor apartments.

Several health code violations closed Spirito's over the summer.

NJ.com said a call to owner Mike Spirito was not returned before publication.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.