Iconic Italian Elizabeth Restaurant Spirito's For Sale

Spirito's in Elizabeth is on the market.

The old-school Italian restaurant dates back to the Great Depression , and has earned a reputation as one of the most beloved Italian eateries in the state.

The listings started popping up earlier this week.

The restaurant, building and land are for sale -- along with the liquor license and second- and- third-floor apartments.

Several health code violations closed Spirito's over the summer.

NJ.com said a call to owner Mike Spirito was not returned before publication.

