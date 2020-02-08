Iconic Burger Joint Crowned Best In New Jersey

White Manna in Hackensack is taking home yet another title.

The tiny burger joint on River Street was named the best in New Jersey for the second year in a row by the Daily Meal.

The tiny, red and white, block building on the banks of the Hackensack River was purchased by Louis Bridges in 1946.

Currently closed for indoor dining due to coronavirus, you can still get the small sliders to go.

"Walk up to the tiny counter, place your order with the grillman, and watch as he smashes a small bit of beef onto the flat-top with a handful of thin-sliced onions then sandwiches it into a Martin’s potato roll with cheese," the Daily Meal says.

