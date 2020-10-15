Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Iconic Bergen County Diner Could Reopen, Source Says

Cecilia Levine
Lyndhurst Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps
John Sakellaris Photo Credit: Emanuel Logothetis

There could still be hope for an iconic Bergen County diner that shuttered months ago, the owners' family says.

The Lyndhurst Diner's current owners are in their late 70s and early 80s, and can't operate the Riverside Avenue establishment as they see fit during the pandemic, former owner John Sakellaris's grandson Emanuel Logothetis told Daily Voice.

"Family is taking the time to decide whether to remodel with a new generation of members or to use the property as something completely different," Logothetis said.

Many of the diner's workers are employed at the Candlewick Diner in East Rutherford, owned by Logothetis' mother, Sakellaris' daughter.

The Lyndhurst Diner on Riverside Avenue was helmed for nearly 48 years by John Sakellaris, until he died in January 2019. 

