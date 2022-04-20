Hunterdon County Wawa Worker Stole More Than $900 In One Week, Police Say

A Wawa employee in Hunterdon County was charged after stealing more than $900 from the business throughout the course of a week, authorities said.

Officers responding to the theft report at the Flemington location on Thursday, April 7 found that Alexander Rutgers, 18, had stolen about $910 from the store in one week, local police said Wednesday.

Rutgers, of Flemington, was charged with theft and released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with additional information about the theft is asked to contact the Flemington Borough Police Department at (908) 782-3434.

