Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Security Guard Charged With Setting Fire At Macy's Meadowlands Thankgiving Parade Studio
Business

Hunterdon County Wawa Worker Stole More Than $900 In One Week, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Alexander Rutgers, 18, of Flemington
Alexander Rutgers, 18, of Flemington Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

A Wawa employee in Hunterdon County was charged after stealing more than $900 from the business throughout the course of a week, authorities said.

Officers responding to the theft report at the Flemington location on Thursday, April 7 found that Alexander Rutgers, 18, had stolen about $910 from the store in one week, local police said Wednesday.

Rutgers, of Flemington, was charged with theft and released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with additional information about the theft is asked to contact the Flemington Borough Police Department at (908) 782-3434.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.