A Hungarian bakery is opening a storefront in North Jersey after nearly four years of searching.

Kurly Kurtosh specializes in the Hungarian chimney cake, something like a cross between a pastry and a French beignet.

What's even cooler -- or hotter? -- is that it's baked right in front of you.

Kurly Kurtosh has been holding pop-up events in the area for years.

It is holding a soft opening at 74 E Passaic Ave., in Nutley.

