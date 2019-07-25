Hungarian-American Childhood Friends Open '7 Tribesmen' Brewery On Route 23 In Wayne

A shuttered art gallery in Wayne will soon be home to a new brewery.

"7 Tribesmen" is in the process of opening on Route 23 at the former "Woodworker" location.

The brewery is owned by a group of Hungarian-American childhood friends who share a passion for craft beer, according to its website.

The friends converted the former gallery themselves and built nearly everything by hand.

Transformation under way.

Building the bar.

Here's more of the backstory:

"Over 1,000 years ago, seven nomadic tribes came together to form an alliance. History has it, that the leaders of each tribe united under a blood oath: cutting their arms and drinking from a chalice containing their combined blood. These tribes formed the roots of present-day Hungary.

"Regardless of your background, heritage, and culture, we invite you to join us as we embark on our journey with the Seven Tribesmen brewery.

"As much as we'd like to revitalize blood oath rituals (how bad-ass would that be!?), let's settle for a beer oath instead. Come grab a beer and join our tribe!"

No word yet on an opening date.

7 Tribesmen, 1151 Route 23, Wayne, NJ

