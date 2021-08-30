Hoboken Deli Named Best In NJ

Choosing just one deli to crown the best in New Jersey is no easy feat.

But "Eat This Not That" has done just that in its recent rankings of "The Best Deli in Every State."

That's right: The website compiled a list of the 50 best delis in America using feedback from tourists and locals alike.

Fiore's Deli was named the creme de la creme in all of New Jersey.

Located on Adams Street in Hoboken, Fiore's has been in business since 1903. The eatery was first opened by the Fiore family when a loaf of bread cost a nickel, Hoboken Girl reports.

Fiore's current owner John Amato Sr. took over in the 60s when he was a delivery boy.

Click here for the full list from Eat This Not That.

