Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hurricane Ida: Up To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected In NJ, PA
Business

Hoboken Deli Named Best In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fiore's in Hoboken.
Fiore's in Hoboken. Photo Credit: Instagram user @royceda5_12

Choosing just one deli to crown the best in New Jersey is no easy feat.

But "Eat This Not That" has done just that in its recent rankings of "The Best Deli in Every State."

That's right: The website compiled a list of the 50 best delis in America using feedback from tourists and locals alike.

Fiore's Deli was named the creme de la creme in all of New Jersey.

Located on Adams Street in Hoboken, Fiore's has been in business since 1903. The eatery was first opened by the Fiore family when a loaf of bread cost a nickel, Hoboken Girl reports.

Fiore's current owner John Amato Sr. took over in the 60s when he was a delivery boy.

Click here for the full list from Eat This Not That.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.