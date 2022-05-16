Hit-And-Run Crash Into Chinese Restaurant Under Investigation: Hopatcong Police

Police in Hopatcong are seeking information and surveillance footage after a vehicle crashed into a local Chinese restaurant and fled the scene.

An unknown vehicle slammed into the Happy Wok restaurant on Lakeside Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Hopatcong Police said in a Monday release.

The vehicle then left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at (973) 398-5000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.