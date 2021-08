If you haven't tried Hiram's Roadstand in Fort Lee yet, you might want to now.

The popular joint that has been around since the 1930s was named the best in New Jersey on the most recent hot dog rankings by "Eat This Not That."

Anthony Bourdain famously loved the place, and once described the food as the "finest hot dogs in the land," the website recalls.

Hiram's Roadstand, 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee

