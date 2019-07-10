Hillery Street Restaurant & Grille Under New Ownership

The Hillery Street Restaurant and Grille in Totowa is under new ownership.

Mike Guerriero and his wife Amy, along with their nephew Mike Guerriero and his wife Breanna, took over the local establishment under the umbrella of The Guerriero Group.

The nearly-20-year-old restaurant will be renamed the Hillery Luncheonette and will have a grand opening at the end of the summer.

Hillery Luncheonette will have a brand new menu offering breakfast and lunch options. The restaurant will have a high-end coffee bar, fresh juices and more.

Mike and Breanna Guerriero are the owners of three ice cream shops that broke away from Paterson's "Gelotti" to undergo a rebranding of "Gelati by Mike."

Hillery Luncheonette, 142 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ,

