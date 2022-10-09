Hearts Break As Iconic Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Shutters

A beloved restaurant known as "the best Italian take-out at the Jersey Shore" is closing down after nearly 70 years.

Popular sandwich shop Voltacos will close its doors on Sunday, Oct. 9, after serving the Jersey Shore in Ocean City since 1954, according to a statement made by the Taccarino family.

The shop, which has been family owned for four generations, is rounding out it's 69th season of serving the community some of the best tasting Italian food in Ocean City.

"Generations of our customers have crossed through our doors, with some now coming in with their grandchildren who they themselves were small children when their older family members first brought them in. Countless employees have come to work for us, some staying a brief period, others with a Voltacos career spanning decades. Thousands of lives have been touched from both sides of the counter", states the family, reminiscing on the impact the sandwich shop has made.

The Taccarino family has announced that despite the success and joy the iconic sandwich shop has brought them, 2022 will be Voltacos last year in business.

"We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid", the family continues.

An announcement of the closing on Facebook went viral, prompting nearly 600 shares and thousands of comments thanking the family and expressing love for the food the restaurant has provided for nearly seven decades.

"We hope we may have touched your lives like so many of you have touched ours", the family concludes, thanking their customers and supporters for the great success and memories made throughout the business's lifetime.

