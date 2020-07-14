Haskell Pizzeria Expands To Sussex County

Pizza One has officially opened the doors of its new location in Sparta.

With existing locations in Wayne and Haskell, the Sparta shop on North Village Boulevard marks the first in Sussex County.

The modern Italian kitchen owned by Dante and Jessica Ismail held its two-day grand opening over the weekend, offering giveaways, dollar slices and other attractions.

First opened in 2005, Pizza One is known for its gourmet and specialty slices and pies. Among favorites are the Chicken Bacon Ranch, the Eggplant Rollatini (fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and parmesan) and the classic Drunken Grandma Pie (fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and vodka sauce on thin-crust Sicilian).

Of course, if you’re craving something uniquely specific, create your own customized combination of toppings or pick from the pizzeria’s massive menu, which features fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers, pastas and more.

Pizza One in Sparta is open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and offers free delivery seven days a week. Follow the shop on Facebook for updates and visit the website to order online.

