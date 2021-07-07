Halal Guys Opening 2 More NJ Restaurants

Halal Guys is bringing two more restaurants to New Jersey.

The popular eatery is coming to Linwood Plaza in Fort Lee and Lawrence Township, NJ.com says citing a news release.

The Lawrence spot is expected to open by August and Fort Lee scheduled for sometime in September.

The franchise has locations in Newark, Union, Teterboro, New Brunswick and East Brunswick.

Halal Guys was opened by three Egyptian men as a street cart in 1990, in New York City, selling halal food to Muslim taxi drivers.

The famous chicken, gyro and falafel platters -- along with the tasty sauces -- appealed to a "much larger, diverse demographic of Americans eager to experience new and exotic tastes, textures, and flavors," the Halal Guys website says.

"Our story continues as pioneers and leaders of a new, thriving segment in the restaurant industry: American Halal Food."

