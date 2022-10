Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County.

After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington.

Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Lido Restaurant, 11-35 River Road, North Arlington.

