GUILTY: Sussex County T-Mobile Worker Stole More Than $11K In Electronics, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
T-Mobile in Newton
T-Mobile in Newton Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A former Sussex County T-Mobile store worker admitted in court Tuesday to stealing more than $11,000 in devices, authorities said.

Tre M. Jenkins, of Stanhope, pleaded guilty to theft at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Jenkins stole numerous iPhones, Air Pods, Samsung Galaxy phones, and Apple watches totaling more than $11,000 while working at Woodbury Wireless in Newton, Koch said.

The store has since closed its doors permanently, according to its business and Google Maps pages.

Jenkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 8.

Jenkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 8.