Greek Restaurant 'The Gyro Project' Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Bakery

Opa! A new Greek restaurant is coming to Bergen County.

The Gyro Project is an elevated Greek fast casual concept curated by George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan’s salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, The Times Eatery, and Premier Deli.

TGP is headed to the space formerly occupied by SunMerry in Fort Lee, and will focus on a modern twist of authentic Greek street food. Customers can look forward to house-made gyros & souvlaki, grain bowls, salads, rotisserie meats & poultry, all using clean ingredients, with several vegan options as well. Some additional call-out dishes will include sesame crusted baked feta, honey-drizzled saganaki, and Greek-style lamb chops.

The restaurant will also be highlighting traditional greek desserts such as deconstructed baklava, and loukoumades (Greek Donuts) with a selection of toppings from drizzled Nutella, imported Greek honey, to baklava crumbles.

Having grown up as Greek-Americans in the restaurant business, The Gyro Project is George + Spiro’s latest curated concept to highlight what our version of modern-greek looks like, as a fast casual concept. George and Spiro have plans to expand the brand across the North Jersey area, and are actively looking for more locations.

“Spiro and I grew up together in New Jersey," Tenedios said. "We went to Greek school together, we had the same interest as kids growing up, and shared a similar passion of food, and new trends.

"We are both second generation restauranteurs, growing up in our family’s business in Manhattan, learning from our father’s. It only made sense to partner together, and curate a Greek QSR concept, showcasing what we do best, and what our passion is truly about; great tasting food and an exceptional experience."

The Gyro Project is set to open Winter 2023 in Bridge Plaza on Lemoine Avenue, in the former Sunmerry's space.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.