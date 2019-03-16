Gourmet Chicken Finger Joint Opens First NJ Store At Bergen Town Center

Buffalo balsamic blue. Thai fiesta. Salted caramel pretzel.

How are those for chicken fingers?

They're all creations by Sticky's Finger Joint, opening its eighth location (and first in New Jersey) at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

Sticky's was created in 2012 by childhood friends Jon Sherman and Paul Abrahamian.

"Sticky’s takes the classic chicken finger to an elevated level by not only locally sourcing ingredients and using farm raised, antibiotic-free, hormone-free, chicken, but also by putting unique, flavorful, and creative spins on this childhood favorite," the website says.

No word yet on opening date.

Click here for the menu.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.