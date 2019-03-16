Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Parsippany Man, 79, Charged In Wife's Shooting Death After Claiming Suicide
Business

Gourmet Chicken Finger Joint Opens First NJ Store At Bergen Town Center

Cecilia Levine
Sticky's Finger Joint's salted caramel pretzel chicken.
Sticky's Finger Joint's salted caramel pretzel chicken. Photo Credit: Sticky's Finger Joint

Buffalo balsamic blue. Thai fiesta. Salted caramel pretzel.

How are those for chicken fingers?

They're all creations by Sticky's Finger Joint, opening its eighth location (and first in New Jersey) at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

Sticky's was created in 2012 by childhood friends Jon Sherman and Paul Abrahamian.

"Sticky’s takes the classic chicken finger to an elevated level by not only locally sourcing ingredients and using farm raised, antibiotic-free, hormone-free, chicken, but also by putting unique, flavorful, and creative spins on this childhood favorite," the website says.

No word yet on opening date.

Click here for the menu.

