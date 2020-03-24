Got Growlers? Jersey City Cafe Needs Help Keeping First Responders Caffeinated

A Jersey City coffee shop that was forced closed among coronavirus fears is using its remaining beans to keep first responders and health care workers caffeinated.

There's just one problem, though: They're out of growlers.

Modcup, which has three locations, is asking the public to donate growlers so that firefighters, nurses, doctors, EMTs and other workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis can get their coffee fix.

Growlers can be dropped outside of Mod01 on Senate Place. If you have more than one, you can email modcupcoffee@gmail.com

"Don’t worry how dirty they are inside we will completely bleach them out," the cafe wrote on Facebook. "But please wipe them down with sanitizer before you drop them off.

"We will make sure this goes to those working day and night to help our city."

