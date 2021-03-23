Goodbye, Chatterbox. Hello, Wawa.

The historic and one-of-a-kind Chatterbox Drive-In restaurant in Frankford was being knocked down Tuesday, making way for a new Wawa store.

The old-fashioned eatery’s demolition didn’t play out without countless memories resurfacing — like an old copy of a 1968 record by Booker T. & the M.G.’s, according to NJ.com, which documented the project with photographs.

Other images depict the 50s- and 60s-themed diner’s walls, some still decorated with 45 rpm records.

The main dining area — which hosted a revolving set of vintage cars during the restaurant’s more than 15-year run ending on Labor Day weekend 2018 — had been emptied as of Monday.

It was not clear when the demolition will be completed, or when the new Wawa location will open. However, the convenience store will be constructed directly across from a QuickChek that opened just a week prior to the Chatterbox’s closing.

Meanwhile, Chatterbox owner Don Hall sends his best wishes to Wawa.

“I’ve got no regrets on anything,” Hall told the outlet. “It was time to move on. Wawa is good people, and they’ll be good to the community.”

Click here to view the full collection of photos.

