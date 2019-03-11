Contact Us
Get Free Pancakes At IHOP Tuesday

Cecilia Levine
IHOP is flippin' free pancakes on Tuesday, March 12.
Stop into any IHOP location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a free stack.

The franchise is hoping guests will help support featured charities: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” Executive Director of Communications Stephanie Peterson said in a statement.

