GET BANGED: Customers Spill Onto Sidewalk At Bang Cookies' Jersey City Opening

Cookie-lovers are getting banged in Jersey City.

No, not like that. We're talking about Bang Cookies.

The new shop opened Saturday morning right in front of the Grove Street PATH station -- and lines were out the door.

The company came to life in 2016 in response to the run-of-the-mill, unsatisfying cookies, the Bang Cookie website says.

The menu boasts several categories: Boozy, classic, deluxe and stuffed.

Bang Cookies in Jersey City had customers waiting. Bang Cookies

Flavors include cookie covered in strawberry jam, sea salt chocolate caramel, kitchen sink, rocky road peanut cup, peanut butter, s'mores, bourbon walnut toffee and more.

Ship cookies anywhere in the U.S., or stop into 1183 Summit Ave. to try them fresh.

