Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Englewood Bandits Carjack Terrorized Woman, Mug Man On Same Street
Business

Gelato Shop Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Juice Bar

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gelato (file photo).
Gelato (file photo). Photo Credit: SilviaEmilie Pixaby

A gelato shop will be moving into the space formerly occupied by a juice bar in Bergen County.

Signage for Gelato Di Nonna is hanging at 37 E Ridgewood Ave., previously home to Wild and Hearty, as first reported by BoozyBurbs. No further details have been released.

Wild and Hearty opened in 2019 under the same ownership as Samba Bowls. It wasn't clear when the shop shuttered, but was last active on Facebook in Summer 2021.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.