A popular Hackensack bar that closed for good after more than 40 years will be replaced by a new gastropub, BoozyBurbs reports.

SideBar will soon be moving into 45 Main St., formerly occupied by General Poor's Tavern -- which closed in 2019 after reopening under new management.

Aside from the exterior being painted blue from green, nothing else is known about the SideBar.

