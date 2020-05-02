Contact Us
Francesca Brick Oven Pizza Opening Third Location In Fair Lawn

Cecilia Levine
Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta is opening a third location in Fair Lawn.
Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta is opening a third location in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

Francesca Brick Oven Pizza is opening a third location.

The Glen Rock eatery first opened on Rock Road and later opened a second location in Elmwood Park.

Owners announced the third Francesca shop will open next month but didn't say where.

"This wouldn’t be possible without all the incredible support from our amazing customers, current & past team members and everyone who has been there for us since day one," the Facebook post says.

