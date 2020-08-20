Former Passaic County Speakeasy Paul's Bar & Bowling Closing After 91 Years

Passaic County icon Paul's Bar and Bowling is set to close in September after more than nine decades in business, NorthJersey.com reports.

The Crook's Avenue bar and mini bowling alley, which straddles Clifton and Paterson, was opened by owner Paul Awramko's grandfather during the prohibition in 1929.

In 2014, Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" gave the facility a $10,000 facelift.

Manager Roger Ghafour told NorthJersey.com the sudden closure has nothing to do with COVID-19 and has been a long time coming.

