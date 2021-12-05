‘Forever Missed:’ Greg Crance, NJ’s 'Hot Dog Man', Tubing Business Owner Dies Of COVID-19 At 56

Hunterdon County’s famous “River Hot Dog Man” and tubing business owner Gregory Crance died of COVID-19 complications Monday afternoon. He was 56.

Crance was the owner of Delaware River Tubing in Alexandria Township — a one-of-a-kind business that offers tubing, rafting and boating excursions down the Delaware River with a free BBQ meal served halfway through each trip by Crance himself.

Delaware Tubing was launched in 2011, according to its Facebook page — though Crance first opened a hotdog stand on the river back in 1987, LehighValleyLive reports.

Crance, a Frenchtown native, graduated from Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown in 1982 before becoming a Marine and fathering four sons, his personal Facebook page says.

“He gave us everything he had and was always proud of us,” his son, Seth Nicholas, wrote in a public Facebook tribute. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Crance’s funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Decker-Givnish Funeral Home in Warminster. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

“He will be forever missed, loved, and always in our hearts,” Nicholas writes. “I love you dad. Rest in peace with our beloved dog Peace.”

