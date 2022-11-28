Ford Recalling 634K SUVs For Faulty Fuel Line That Could Cause Fire

Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs that could potentially have a faulty fuel injector that could lead to fuel spills or potentially leak vapors onto hot engines, posing a fire hazard.

The motor company announced a recall of nearly 650,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs that were produced between 2020 and 2023 with 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines, according to officials.

Of the 650,000 vehicles subject to the recall worldwide, approximately 520,000 were reportedly sold in the US.

According to officials, Ford is not advising consumers to stop driving the vehicles, and the company believes it will only impact a small percentage of vehicles produced during that timeline.

There have been nearly two dozen fires reported due to the issue, including four injury claims and multiple legal claims that have been attributed to the problem.

To correct the issue leading to the recall, Ford dealers will install a new software update to the impacted vehicles that will be able to detect potentially cracked fuel injectors. If an SUV is impacted, a warning light will flash on the truck’s dashboard and engine power will be reduced, allowing the driver to stop and call for service.

Dealers will then install a tube that will drain leaked fuel on the ground and away from hot surfaces in the SUV, preventing the fire hazard.

“Taking care of our customers who are affected by this potential issue is our utmost priority,” Jim Azzouz, Executive Director, Global CX Products & Customer Relations said in a statement.

“Once the repair is available, we will ask customers to schedule service with their preferred dealer. They can then take advantage of our complimentary pickup and delivery or a loaner to make sure the repair is completed at their earliest convenience.”

Owners who are impacted by the recall are expected to be notified by Ford beginning in mid-December.

