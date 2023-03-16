Ford Recalling 1.2M Vehicles For Faulty Brake Concerns

More than a million popular Ford models are subject to a recall due to safety concerns about front break hoses that could potentially leak fluid.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall notice for 1.2 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles that were produced between 2013 and 2018 due to the condition.

According to officials, the fluid leak could cause the brake to require additional time to properly stop the vehicle, which increases the possible risk of a crash or injury.

It is estimated that approximately 2 percent of the vehicles produced during that time carry the defective brake lines.

This marks the second major recall from Ford in several months, after 634,000 SUVs were found to be equipped with a questionable fuel line that could catch fire.

Moving forward, Ford dealerships will replace the faulty hoses for free on the vehicles subject to the recall. Owners are expected to be advised if they are impacted by mid-April.

