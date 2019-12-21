Find Cereal Infused Ice Cream At New Bergen County Cookie Bar

Crumble Cookie Bar has opened in Englewood.

The family-friendly dessert shop offers gourmet cookies, made by grinding popular cereal flavors into a powder and mixing them with flour. Those become the base of the cookies.

The ice cream is a build-your-own style and comes in cups, mason jars, pints or quarts to go.

Make sure to say hi to owner Alexander Bittan and bakers, Neil Dalton and Kelsey Webb.

Crumble Cookie Bar, 14 Engle St., Englewood

(201) 608-5061, Open 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

