North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Fast Casual Burrito Joint Eyeing These Bergen, Passaic Towns For NJ Debut

Cecilia Levine
Hot Head Burritos is eyeing Clifton and Paramus.
A fast-casual burrito company with 70 locations across the U.S. is looking at locations in Bergen and Passaic counties for its New Jersey debut.

Hot Head Burritos is hoping to open a store in Clifton and Paramus sometime next year, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice Monday.

The Ohio-based company offers build-your-own burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos, bowls and more.

Popular menu items range "from mild to wild," and include the mango Barbacoa, sweet habanero chicken and pork verde. 

No word yet on specific locations.

Click here for the Hot Head Burritos website.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

