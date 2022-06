A Jersey Shore spot once intended for a Wawa is now home to a new family-owned garden center, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

Shore River Gardens opened on June 6 at 1441 Lakewood Road in Manasquan.

Wawa had proposed building a new store on the property in 2019. The project was scrubbed after opposition from local residents, the outlet said.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

