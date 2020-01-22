Contact Us
Business

Fairway Market To File For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Fairway Market in Paramus.
Fairway Market in Paramus. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Fairway Market is on the brink of shuttering, the New York Post reports.

The iconic grocery chain will close all of its 14 stores, including those located in New Jersey, under the current plan, the article says.

Liquidation was expected to be announced Wednesday, The Post says.

Founded in New York City, Fairway has more than a dozen locations across the the Tri-State area, including two in North Jersey: One on E. Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus and another Route 46 in Woodland Park.

Fairway officials in Paramus and Woodland Park declined to comment when Daily Voice called Wednesday morning.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

