Facebook Rebrands Company Name

Facebook users, welcome to the "Metaverse."

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to "Meta."

"The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection," Meta's website says. "Our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future."

The platform will combine its apps and technologies under the new, singular company brand, Facebook said in a statement.

Corporate structure will not be changing, but its financials will, Facebook officials said.

The company will begin trading under new stock ticker "MVRS" on Dec. 1, and will report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs.

The Facebook social app will apparently exist under the new brand name, along with all other company products including WhatsApp, Business Insider reports.

