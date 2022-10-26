Contact Us
Everything 50% Off At Iconic Bergen County Costume Shop Going Out Of Business

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fun-Ghoul Costume Co.
Fun-Ghoul Costume Co. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A horror story right before Halloween: One of Bergen County's most popular costume shops is going out of business.

But good news for shoppers in the market for a last minute costume: Everything at the Fun-Ghoul Costume Co., which opened 37 years ago is 50 percent off.

Owner Cliff Witmyer tells NorthJersey.com that online shopping has hurt his Rutherford business.

Witmyer opened the Park Avenue shop with his mom, Cis Witmyer, in 1987 as a full-service, specialty theatrical costume source. According to its website, Fun-Ghoul specialized in rare accessories, prosthetics and special effects with more than 6,000 theatrical and period costumes featured in movies, commercials and more.

The shop drew celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Steven Tyler and more, NorthJersey.com says.

A Facebook post announcing Fun-Ghoul's closure drew comments from loyal customers.

"This makes me completely sad," one person said. "Cliff you are a legend, our memories are monumental. Thank you and your staff for being family."

"Noooooo!!" another said. "A yearly tradition with such wonderful staff!! A great iconic NJ shop!!! you will be missed!"

