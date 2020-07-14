Essex County Ice Cream Shop Has 'Best Frozen Treats In NJ'

Satisfy your summer sugar craving and cool down with a tasty frozen treat from the Essex County ice cream shop ranked best in New Jersey.

Apem Creamery on Broad Street in Bloomfield was named to Yelp's list of "Best Frozen Treat in Every State."

APEM was launched last year by New Jersey native, Alex Saneski, who has experience crafting ice cream, gelato and sorbet in New York City and San Francisco creameries.

The shop’s countless gelato flavors rotate on a regular basis and include staples like vanilla chocolate chip, almond mocha fudge and cherry cheesecake.

Dairy-free selections such as blackberry limeade, cantaloupe and Arnold Palmer are also available.

Follow the shop’s Facebook page to see which flavors are currently in rotation.

Meanwhile, the shop’s style is classified as minimalist, which “echos Alex’ s approach to gelato-making, and to life in general,” the description says.

Apem Creamery is open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The online store is open for pre-orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

