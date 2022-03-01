Englewood Health Opens Urgent Care Center

Englewood Health has opened a new urgent care center.

Located at 35 Nathaniel Pl., in Englewood, Englewood Health Urgent Care at Englewood provides adult and pediatric urgent and non-urgent medical care seven days a week, with extended weekday and weekend hours available.

At Englewood Health Urgent Care at Englewood, healthcare providers are available to assist with illnesses and injuries; pre-employment, school, and camp physicals; lab tests; X-rays; vaccinations; and other urgent and routine care. The center, located at 35 Nathaniel Place in Englewood, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Englewood Health accepts most insurance plans. For more information on Englewood Health Urgent Care, call 201-222-1234.

Patients with minor injuries and illnesses can now conveniently access diagnostic services and treatment with no appointment needed, as well as referrals to other Englewood Health specialists.

“In our new facility in Englewood, our outstanding medical team provides convenient urgent care in the community,” said Warren Geller, president, and CEO of Englewood Health.

“Our doctors and nurses are available to help with unexpected urgent, non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses. For example, if your child twists an ankle on the soccer field on a Sunday morning, or your spouse comes down with strep throat, our team is at the ready with diagnostics, immediate care, and referrals to specialists.”

“At Englewood Health, we are ensuring access to quality urgent care for our patients,” said Stephen Brunnquell, MD, president of the Englewood Health Physician Network. “Urgent care is also an added resource for our physicians, and other local medical providers, because immediate care is available for their patients, including before and after practice hours, to address any urgent medical needs including X-rays or lab tests.”

In addition to Englewood Health Urgent Care in Englewood, Englewood Health offers an urgent care location in Cresskill.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.