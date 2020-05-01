End Of An Era: Scottish Kearny Restaurant Argyle Fish & Chips Closes After Nearly 50 Years

Longtime Kearny restaurant Argyle Fish & Chips has closed after nearly 40 years at its current location.

The Kearny Avenue eatery, popularized for its Scottish fare closed on Dec. 28, after being sold to a non-Scottish restaurant (details to come).

The Piper's Cove gift shop, however, will remain open.

Hundreds of loyal customers noted that Argyle's closing marked the end of an era.

"So sorry to hear about this," one local said. "Fish & Chips was a dinner my family always agreed on. I have been going here my whole life as well as both of my parents who grew up in Kearny! You will definitely be missed!"

"My family has enjoyed going to Argyle for over 38 years since moving to the US," another noted. "It was always such a special treat to get some real fish and chips, an Irn Bru and some sweeties!"

Argyle opened nearly five decades ago as a small, take-out only cafe with a gift shop, and goal of serving the large Scottish and Irish immigrants who settled in Kearny, the Argyle website says.

It wasn't long before business took off, bringing Argyle to its 132-seat Kearny Avenue location -- where it would be for nearly 40 years.

Argyle issued a closing statement on Facebook last month.

"The Nisbet and Gordon family have been at the helm of the Argyle Restaurant for almost 40 years," the Facebook post said.

"Your support has meant so much to us and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Sadly, we have to announce that this Saturday, 28th December, will be the last day of the restaurant."

