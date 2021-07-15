'End Of An Era': Hackensack Music Icon 'The Record King' Closing After 56 Years

Closing time has come for one longtime Hackensack record store.

"The Record King" will close its Main Street shop after 56 years, owner Craig Shepneski said citing the city's $1 billion redevelopment plan.

Shepneski last week got a letter in the mail saying his shop's lease had been up, and he'd have to be out by the end of the month, NJ Advance Media reports.

The longtime owner made the announcement last week on Facebook, where dozens lamented the store's closure.

"So sad...the end of an era," one person wrote. "Many happy Saturdays there in my teens."

"I need at T-shirt!!!" another wrote.

"When I worked at EMI Music around the block from there, I would come in to your store and spend my paycheck there… sorry to hear this."

Shepneski directed customers to his store on eBay, Records123.

