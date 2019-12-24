Edgewater Restaurant Dishes Up Best Ramen In America

Spoiler alert: You don't have to travel across the world to get good ramen.

You don't even have to travel across the country -- the best is right here in Edgewater, according to Thrillist.

The travel and entertainment website released a list of best ramen restaurants in America, and among them is Santouka.

The eatery, located inside of Japanese grocer Mitsuwa Marketplace, but has locations in California, Chicago, Seattle, Honolulu, Boston and Dallas.

The locale was chosen by Chef Mutsuko Soma, a noodle chef in Seattle who was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs.

"At any of their locations you’ll see a queue of eager diners waiting for their silky tonkotsu that simmers for over 30 hours," Thrillist said.

"If you can, upgrade to “Tokusen Toriniku Ramen” for a side of buttery-soft sliced pork cheeks to supplement your noodles. The brand hails from Hokkaido, Japan and its massive overseas presence only pales in comparison to its undeniable consistency wherever it goes."

Santouka, 595 River Road, Edgewater

