Here's another reason to look forward to summer in Bergen County: Krispy Kreme is coming.

The doughnut chain will be opening sometime in Summer 2019, in the vacant bank space of Route 17's Liberty Commons shopping center, BoozyBurbs reports .

The location will be Bergen County's first for Krispy Kreme and will offer on-site production and a drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme, 51 Route 17 S., East Rutherford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.