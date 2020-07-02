Drive-In Movies Coming To Walmart Parking Lots

Movies at Walmart aren't only on the shelves these days -- they'll soon be on big screens in select parking lots.

The chain is teaming up with Tribeca to offer drive-in theaters in 160 of its lots starting in August.

In a separate, star=studded endeavor, the retail giant is creating a "virtual" summer camp for children cooped up by cabin fever because of the coronavirus.

The Tribeca Enterprises team will program the movies, which will run until October, Walmart said in a press statement.

“Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings,” the statement said.

There are 63 Walmart locations in New Jersey. But Walmart did no name which towns are the lucky drive-in hosts while plans are finalized.

The family-friendly night will include special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, Walmart said. Concessions will be delivered to movie-goers' vehicles.

Movie-goers will be able to order their drive-in essentials online for curbside pickup on the way to their movie.

Meanwhile, "Camp by Walmart," is a free virtual camp that brings summer fun directly to customers’ own backyards.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said.

Walmart is teaming up with Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham to bring summer fun to kids across the country through a new Camp by Walmart designed for the internet. Each professional will step outside of their "day jobs" to serve as camp counselors, leading kids through sessions varying from arts and crafts to fitness and other activities to keep them active and entertained, Walmart said.

